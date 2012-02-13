No. 24 South Carolina women beat Florida 62-58

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Markeshia Grant had 20 points, making five 3-pointers, and LaKeisha Sutton scored on a left-handed scoop shot in the final minute as No. 24 South Carolina held off Florida 62-58 on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (19-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) appeared to be in control much earlier, going up 45-35 against a Gators team struggling to make shots. But Florida found its offensive rhythm in the second half, tying the game at 54-54 on Deanna Allen's jumper with 6:32 to go. That's when Grant hit her fifth and final 3-pointer to break the tie and put South Carolina ahead for good.

Florida was down 59-58 in the final minute before Sutton's one-armed reach-around shot with 32.9 seconds to go.

Jennifer George led the Gators (16-9, 6-6) with 17 points.

