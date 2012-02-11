Young's 27 help Arkansas down South Carolina 76-65

By KURT VOIGT
AP Sports Writer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - BJ Young scored 27 points Saturday as Arkansas set a record for victories at Bud Walton Arena with a 76-65 win over South Carolina.
The win improves the Razorbacks (17-8, 5-5 Southeastern Conference) to 17-0 in Fayetteville this season, the most wins in one season since the arena opened in 1993. It also follows a lackluster loss Wednesday night at Georgia.
Arkansas ended the first half on an 11-0 run to take a 38-27 halftime lead and never looked back.
Young's 27 points were his best since scoring 28 in a loss to Connecticut on Dec. 3.
Damontre Harris had 12 points to lead the Gamecocks (9-15, 1-9), who have lost five straight and 9 of 10. Malik Cooke added 11 in the loss.
