USC committee approves raises for Spurrier, Tanner

By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina football coach Steve Spurrier and baseball coach Ray Tanner appear to be getting hefty raises
A committee of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees agreed Friday to increase Spurrier's pay to $3.3 million after his team set a school record with 11 wins last season. The committee also approved new contracts for Spurrier's eight assistants.
Tanner will get a $140,000 raise after winning a second national championship last year.
The full Board of Trustees must approve the contracts. The full board also met Friday.
Spurrier earned $2 million in 2010, then received an $800,000 raise prior to the 2011 season after taking the Gamecocks to the previous year's Southeastern Conference championship game.
Tanner received a contract extension after his team won the 2010 College World Series.
