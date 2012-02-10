USC committee approves raises for Spurrier, Tanner

By JEFFREY COLLINS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina football coach Steve Spurrier and baseball coach Ray Tanner appear to be getting hefty raises

A committee of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees agreed Friday to increase Spurrier's pay to $3.3 million after his team set a school record with 11 wins last season. The committee also approved new contracts for Spurrier's eight assistants.

Tanner will get a $140,000 raise after winning a second national championship last year.

The full Board of Trustees must approve the contracts. The full board also met Friday.

Spurrier earned $2 million in 2010, then received an $800,000 raise prior to the 2011 season after taking the Gamecocks to the previous year's Southeastern Conference championship game.

Tanner received a contract extension after his team won the 2010 College World Series.

