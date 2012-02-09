See, Click, Fix: "It's murder coming out down here." - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

See, Click, Fix: "It's murder coming out down here."

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The intersection at Clemson and Percival roads is deceptively quiet around noon.

"As you can see, traffic's fine," said Heather Crosby, an employee at the nearby Companion. "It's just at rush hour unfortunately."

Crosby and her co-workers know exactly what to expect at 4:00 p.m. each day.

"This Blue Cross building back here lets out the same time we are, and all of them are coming up here to get on the interstate right here," said co-worker Vickie Covino.

All the drivers pass through the intersection. Covino says traffic heading for Interstate 20 routinely backs up, making left turns onto Percival Road difficult, to say the least.

"It's murder coming out down here," said Covino. "They're steadily coming in, you got to risk your life to get over in the lane. It's rough!"

So Covino and Crosby flagged the intersection on See, Click, Fix, asking the Department of Transportation to install a traffic light to help regulate rush hour.

We called the DOT and they tell us the intersection has been approved for a light. It should be installed in the next few months. It can't come soon enough for Crosby.

"It's a big concern, it's rolling the dice," said Covino. "You gotta count the seconds between each cars to figure a way to get your butt out of there!"

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

