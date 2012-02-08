USC baseball team, coach recognized at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - It's University of South Carolina day at the State House.

The baseball team is to be recognized Wednesday during the annual Carolina Day event.

Gov. Nikki Haley will present baseball coach Ray Tanner with the framed Gamecock flag that flew over the State House last year after his team captured its second straight College World Series. Haley will also present coaches and players with the "Back to Back National Champions Day" proclamation from last July.

The baseball team will then be recognized in the House.

University alumni will be lobbying for their alma mater. They'll ask legislators to support university requests including regulatory relief, money for maintenance projects, and money for a new initiative allowing residents to finish their bachelor's degree online.

