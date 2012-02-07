Report: Saunders suspended for using performance enhancing drugs

PITTSBURGH, PA (WIS) - Former University of South Carolina tight-end Weslye Saunders has been suspended for the first four games of the 2012 NFL season, according to two Pittsburgh newspapers.



Saunders was suspended for violating the National Football League's policy on performance enhancing substances. He can play in preseason games and practices until his suspension starts on Sept. 1.

Before being kicked off the Gamecock football team in September of 2010 for violating team rules, Saunders was regarded as a top prospect for the 2011 NFL Draft. Instead, he went undrafted and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During his rookie season, he had four catches for 29 yards and one touchdown in 6 starts.



Leading up to his dismissal from the Gamecocks, Saunders had been questioned by the NCAA at least twice about his relationship with an agent and attendance at a party in Miami. He later admitted to lying during that questioning.

Saunders, along with other football players, was also involved in an investigation into improper living arrangements while at USC. The NCAA said that he and at least 11 other student-athletes received reduced rent to the tune of $47,000 at the Whitney Hotel in Columbia from 2009 through 2010.

According to the NCAA, some players received rates as low as $14.59 per day.

Saunders has not commented on his suspension.



