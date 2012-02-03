Here's looking at you! Submit your picture or video to WIS

The time has finally come for you to submit your EPIC video!

Here at WIS, our mission is to always keep you in mind, and hear what you've got to say.

So, here is your opportunity to showcase to the world that video of you skydiving, surfing, horseback riding or maybe even getting your back hair waxed! (Just kidding.)

If you have interesting video that you would like to share send it to us and we will make sure to tell everyone, "HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU!"

Upload your video and give us the details by clicking here.



Your video might be played during the "Here's Looking at You" segment on the Saturday morning show beginning at 9:00 a.m.