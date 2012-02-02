USC women upset Tennessee for first time in 32 years

KNOXVILLE, TN (AP) - Markeshia Grant scored 27 points and South Carolina beat No. 8 Tennessee 64-60 on Thursday night for its first win over the Lady Volunteers since 1980.

The Gamecocks (18-5, 7-3 Southeastern Conference) were down 60-55, when Ashley Bruner hit a layup with 3:18 to play. The basket launched a 9-0 run for South Carolina to close out the game, and Easier Walker hit the go-ahead layup with 2:15 to play.

Lady Vols (16-6, 7-2) missed five shots during the run and wouldn't score again.

Tennessee outshot South Carolina 41.4% to 39.4% but had little answer for the Gamecocks guards.

Glory Johnson scored 13 points to lead Tennessee. The Lady Vols hadn't dropped a SEC game at home since a loss to LSU on Feb. 14, 2008, but have struggled in the first season since coach Pat Summitt announced she'd been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.