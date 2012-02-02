USC women upset Tennessee for first time in 32 years - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC women upset Tennessee for first time in 32 years

KNOXVILLE, TN (AP) - Markeshia Grant scored 27 points and South Carolina beat No. 8 Tennessee 64-60 on Thursday night for its first win over the Lady Volunteers since 1980.

The Gamecocks (18-5, 7-3 Southeastern Conference) were down 60-55, when Ashley Bruner hit a layup with 3:18 to play. The basket launched a 9-0 run for South Carolina to close out the game, and Easier Walker hit the go-ahead layup with 2:15 to play.

Lady Vols (16-6, 7-2) missed five shots during the run and wouldn't score again.

Tennessee outshot South Carolina 41.4% to 39.4% but had little answer for the Gamecocks guards.

Glory Johnson scored 13 points to lead Tennessee. The Lady Vols hadn't dropped a SEC game at home since a loss to LSU on Feb. 14, 2008, but have struggled in the first season since coach Pat Summitt announced she'd been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

