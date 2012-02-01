Two $200K lottery winners didn’t tell a soul they won

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – Columbia has produced two $200,000 lottery winners in less than a week. A 10-minute drive separates the lottery retailers that sold the tickets.

Gaz-Bah #3 on W. Beltline Blvd. sold the first winning ticket, a Platinum Payout scratch-off, to a state worker, who plans to take some time off from his job and travel. El Cheapo on N. Main St. sold the other winning scratch-off a Winner Green ticket, to a woman who plans to use the windfall to fix up her house.

