WIS Pet Patrol - Report and help find missing pets in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Welcome to WIS PET PATROL.

We often get phone calls and emails from you, our viewers, after losing your family pets.

We know how important your furry family members are to you, so we want to provide a one-stop resource.

WIS PET PATROL features a LOST & FOUND where you can post a picture of the animal: Click here to post a picture of your missing pet and see other missing animals in the Midlands

** When you upload your photos, be sure to pick the "missing pet" channel!



WIS PET PATROL features checklist of local pounds, shelters, agencies, etc... where a pet owner should check. Click here to see that list



Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

