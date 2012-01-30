USC finishes first weekend of scrimmages - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC finishes first weekend of scrimmages

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - University of South Carolina head baseball coach Ray Tanner is happy with the hustle of the new guys on the team's roster after the first full weekend of scrimmages.

"I like the fact that the new players -- the freshmen and a couple of junior college guys -- are playing with some pretty good energy and awareness right now," Tanner said on Sunday.

With only two more weekends until the season starts for the NCAA's defending champs, Tanner said the team needs to crank it up.

"I didn't like our older guys so much. They didn't play poorly necessarily, but I'd like to see a little more energy from them," said Tanner. "Some of those guys have stripes on their sleeves and it's practice, it's not game time, so I respect that, but I'd like to see a little bit more sense of urgency from those guys."

The Gamecocks open the 2012 season at home against VMI on February 12.

