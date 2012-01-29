USC women defeat Mississippi State - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC women defeat Mississippi State

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The USC women's basketball team defeated Mississippi State 69-43Sunday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena.

Lakeisha Sutton led the Gamecocks with 17 points.

The Gamecock women's team are now 17-5 so far this season.

