USC falls to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Terrance Henry scored 15 points, Murphy Holloway added 14 points and Mississippi edged South Carolina 66-62 on Saturday night.

Ole Miss (14-7, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) led for most of the night but had to fend off a late South Carolina rally to win. Henry made a 3-pointer from the corner with 16 seconds left that sealed the victory.

Holloway added 11 rebounds. Nick Williams scored 12 points and Jelan Kendrick added a career-high 11 off the bench.

South Carolina (9-11, 1-5) was led by Malik Cooke's 17 points. Brenton Williams added 15 as the Gamecocks lost for the fifth time in six games.

Ole Miss led by as many as 10 points in the first half, but had to settle for a 31-28 halftime lead.