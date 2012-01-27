Police: Woman defecated, urinated in police car

PELION, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department and Pelion Police Department arrested a man and woman who they say stole a cell phone and vandalized a patrol car Thursday night.

Police say 46-year-old Thomas Burkes and 48-year-old Regina Watts stole a cell phone from a motor vehicle off of Edmund Highway and broke into a home in 400 block of Tabor Drive and stole a video game system, video games and prescription pain medication.

