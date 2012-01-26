Murder suspect captured in hotel room

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County deputies say they have arrested a man wanted for murder after a two-day manhunt that spread from Hopkins to Columbia.

Deputies say 20-year-old Jabriel Singleton was taken into custody Thursday in a motel off Veterans Road around 1:00pm.

Singleton was wanted for the shooting death of 23-year-old Dashawn Jones. Jones was shot and killed on Prileau Road around 2:15 p.m. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Jones died from several gunshots to his torso.

Officials say Singleton also shot a second victim. That victim was transported to Palmetto Richland Hospital and is in critical condition.

Singleton has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He is expected to have a bond hearing next week.

Previous Story:

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

