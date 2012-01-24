Deputies: Man caught with stolen heat pump had list of homes for sale

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Deputies arrested two men on Monday on charges that the they stole two heat pumps from outside an unoccupied home that was for sale near Lexington. One of the men had a list of homes that are for sale in Lexington, Richland, Kershaw, Sumter and Florence counties.

Lexington County Sheriff James R. Metts said deputies arrested Kettrele Antonio Cooper, 41, and Henry Wren, 44, both of Columbia, on charges of Grand Larceny.



A citizen contacted the sheriff's department around noon on Monday and reported that she saw two men steal two Heil heat pumps worth a combined total of $8,000 from outside an unoccupied home on Magnolia Tree Rd, Metts said. The citizen told deputies that the two men drove away in a white utility van that had a ladder on top of the vehicle.

A short time later, a deputy broadcast on his police radio that he saw a white utility van that matched the description of the van involved in the theft driving on South Lake Dr. near Interstate 20. Another deputy then stopped the van at the intersection of South Lake Dr. and Two Notch Rd. near Lexington, Metts said.

Deputies found the two Heil heat pumps that had been reported stolen from the home in the rear compartment of the utility van covered with a blue tarp, Metts said. Deputies also discovered that Cooper had a list of homes that are for sale in Lexington, Richland, Kershaw, Sumter and Florence counties, according to the sheriff. Deputies then arrested Cooper and Wren.

Cooper was being held on Tuesday at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. Wren was awaiting a bond hearing.

Metts asked anyone with information concerning additional criminal activity involving Cooper or Wren to call the Lexington County Sheriff's Department at (803) 785-8230 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Citizens also can provide information anonymously by accessing the Crime Tip link on the Sheriff's Department web site (www.lexingtonsheriff.com).

