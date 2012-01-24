Deputies seek person who shot dog in fenced yard - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies seek person who shot dog in fenced yard

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Connect

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County deputies are asking for the community's assistance in identifying the person or persons who randomly shot and killed a dog that was in a fenced yard.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2011 in the 1800 block of Crestview Ave. an unknown person shot and killed a dog while it was fenced in a yard.

The victim said that she heard multiple shots and went outside and saw a black older model vehicle, possibly a Crown Victoria, leaving the scene.

Richland County Sheriff's deputies have been following numerous leads and interviewing possible suspects, but still need your help in arresting those responsible.

"This is a vicious attack on a defenseless animal," said Lott. "By an individual(s) who obviously does not have a conscious. The sheriff added that often animal cruelty can lead to other dangerous acts of violence.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

Sidebar: Midlands Most Wanted photo gallery

Updated:

DO YOU KNOW THESE PEOPLE? Click here to view photos of wanted people in the Midlands. Call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. More>>

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts

    Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-06-08 03:11:02 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:23:55 GMT
    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters. (Source: Raycom Media)A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.

    More >>

    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.

    More >>

  • Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:51:09 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:23:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

  • Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Thursday, June 7 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:41:22 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:23:06 GMT
    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. (Source: CNN)New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. (Source: CNN)

    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

    More >>

    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly