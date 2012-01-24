Deputies seek person who shot dog in fenced yard

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County deputies are asking for the community's assistance in identifying the person or persons who randomly shot and killed a dog that was in a fenced yard.



Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2011 in the 1800 block of Crestview Ave. an unknown person shot and killed a dog while it was fenced in a yard.

The victim said that she heard multiple shots and went outside and saw a black older model vehicle, possibly a Crown Victoria, leaving the scene.

Richland County Sheriff's deputies have been following numerous leads and interviewing possible suspects, but still need your help in arresting those responsible.

"This is a vicious attack on a defenseless animal," said Lott. "By an individual(s) who obviously does not have a conscious. The sheriff added that often animal cruelty can lead to other dangerous acts of violence.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

