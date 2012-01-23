Faith keeps missing man's father going

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is continuing to work new leads in the case of a missing West Columbia man.

Wednesday will mark one month since Michael George disappeared. Michael's father, Gary George, has spent the past few weeks trying to keep himself busy.

"My past month has been right here at this desk," said Gary.

Fliers, prayer cards and a website are proof that Gary hasn't spent too much time dwelling on worst-case scenarios.

"Every time I try to think about it I lose focus on where I need to go next to get the information out," said Gary.

Michael was last seen leaving Shooter's Bar in West Columbia at around 2:00am on Christmas Eve.

Lexington County investigators say Michael then went to a friend's house in Swansea. They say Michael left and disappeared.

Meanwhile, his car was found on Belkman Road near West Columbia. The sheriff's department doesn't know how or why it was left here.

As the sheriff's department searched, Gary started printing fliers. Friends helped him start a website: MichaelGeorgeIsMissing.com. Sun Printing in West Columbia donated prayer cards.

"You can show them to a friend or something like that, and they may have information or may have another prayer," said Gary. "Every prayer helps."

The sheriff's department has some new leads, but they say the longer the search goes on, the more likely it is that foul play was involved. Gary is trying not to think about that.

