WIS News on your tablet!

A screen shot of interactive weather radar and conditions on the iPad

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - WIS is pleased to announce a brand new app built specifically for your Android-powered tablet! The Android app joins the already popular WIS News 10 iPad app.

No matter where you are, you'll always be able to stay connected to WIS News with your Android tablet and your iPad. The apps offer the latest news and weather right on your device.

The WIS news app features breaking news alerts; local, regional and national news; interactive weather; sports; news and weather video; and the ability to send pictures and video to WIS using Send It to 10!

All you have to do is go to the Google Play Store (formerly Android Marketplace) or the iTunes App store and search "WIS News."

Make sure to download the app titled "WIS News 10 for Tablets" or "WIS News 10 for iPad."

The apps are free.

