WATCH LIVE: Rick Perry to drop out of race

Texas Gov. Rick Perry told supporters he decided to end his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, according to CNN.

CNN reported two people close to the situation said the former front-runner for the GOP bid had broke the news of his campaign's suspension only two days before the South Carolina primaries.

WATCH his announcement live by clicking here. It's expected to start at 11:00 a.m.

