Haley focuses on jobs in State of State

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Gov. Nikki Haley focused on jobs as she delivered her second State of the State address Wednesday night.

"My pledge to each of you sitting before me tonight, and more importantly, to the 4.6 million South Carolinians outside of these walls, is that I will not rest until we've created a climate in which every citizen of this state who wants a job, has a job," said Haley.

Haley's remarks will echoed goals she outlined in the executive budget she submitted to lawmakers a few days ago.

That plan calls for a four and half percent increase in state spending, some additional money for public safety, courts and other agencies hit by severe budget cuts over the past few years.

Haley pushed lawmakers to continue and complete work on government restructuring including a new Department of Administration and measures that would require the governor and lieutenant governor to run on the same ticket.

The address was all wrapped up in an optimistic approach to running the state.

"Yes we have challenges, but instead of being negative about it, take that same negative energy and put it toward something positive," said Haley. "You know, get rid of the words can't and no and let's start talking about how we can and we will."

Bamberg County Rep. Bakari Sellers was the point man for the Democratic response to Haley's speech.

