Bank hostage-taker was looking to fulfill his "destiny"

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - To hear 25-year-old Elvis Prince tell the story, he would tell you he was fulfilling his destiny.

"I needed a way to call attention to myself for a certain purpose, and I didn't know any other way to do it and that's the method I chose to take," said Prince.

The method Prince used took him to the South Carolina Bank and Trust in Orangeburg.

Tuesday afternoon, police say Prince jumped over a bank counter with three knives and held one to a bank teller's throat.

"I had no intention of harming anyone," said Prince. "I told them that when I took them hostage."

Chief Wendall Davis says Prince never demanded money.

"He was extremely agitated when he went into the bank, to the point that we needed to alter our techniques until we could take him down," said Davis.

Davis says they negotiated with Prince for almost an hour. They got him to release some of his hostages. Ultimately, Davis says a tazer put Prince down.

Prince faced 13 counts of kidnapping Wednesday afternoon. Each charge carries a possible 30-year sentence.

With some of the victims in court, Prince told a judge they had nothing to do with it.

"This had nothing to do with these people, this didn't have anything to do with the police, this is about me fulfilling my destiny as the Lord has called me to," said Prince.

Until Wednesday, the 25-year-old had no criminal history.

