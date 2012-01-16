Pet of the Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - There are hundreds of unwanted pets here in the Midlands who need a good home. Each Tuesday on the News at Noon we are profiling a pet that needs your help.
There are also many good humans who work hard to find a place for homeless dogs and cats. We'll also have information about the different pet aid agencies including programs like spay and neuter clinics to help control the pet population.
Learn more about the rescue agencies we highlight on WIS News 10 Sunrise:
Palmetto Lifeline
Phone: (803) 407-0991
www.pawmettolifeline.org
Adoption Cost: $150—includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip, food, leash and a collar.
Interested adopters can complete an application on our web site. Adoption events are held Saturdays at the Harbison PetSmart from 11:30am to 4:00pm Appointments can be made throughout the week by calling (803) 407-0991.
PETS, Inc.
300 Orchard Drive
West Columbia
Phone: (803) 739-9333
www.petsinc.org
Hours: M-Sat 10am-8pm, Sunday 12pm–8pm
Spay and Neuter Clinic
Every Wed – Sat by Appointment Only
Columbia Animal Services
127 Humane Ln. (off Shop Rd. and I-77, just look for the giant sculpture).
Columbia, SC 29209
803-776-PETS
Information can be found on the City's web site - www.columbiasc.net. Our adoption animals can be found at www.petfinder.com and can be found by going to the Animal Missions site. wwwanimalmission.org. We are also on Facebook. Just search for Columbia Animal Services.
We are open M-F 8:30 - 5:00 and Sat 9:00 - 4:00.
Animal Protection League
6080 Old Leesburg Road, Hopkins, SC
Phone Number – (803) 783-2119
The Animal Protection League of South Carolina (APL) is a local non-profit (501.3c) humane organization founded in 1982. As the Midlands' original no-kill shelter, our mission is to provide a safe haven for homeless dogs and cats with the goal of placing them in permanent, loving homes.
Adoption Fees are $100 - $250.
SQ Rescue, Inc.
Phone Number: (803) 223-9729
Email: info@sqrescueinc.org
Greyhound Lifesavers
10120 Two Notch Road, Suite 2, #150
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 414-1476
Email: info@greyhoundlifesavers.org
Applications for adoption and fostering both can be found here:
http://greyhoundlifesavers.org/app.htm
Information on the adoption process can be found here:
http://greyhoundlifesavers.org/adopt.html
The Friends of Orangeburg County Animal Control and Shelter
803-596-8046
