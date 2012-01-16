Pet of the Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - There are hundreds of unwanted pets here in the Midlands who need a good home. Each Tuesday on the News at Noon we are profiling a pet that needs your help.

There are also many good humans who work hard to find a place for homeless dogs and cats. We'll also have information about the different pet aid agencies including programs like spay and neuter clinics to help control the pet population.

Learn more about the rescue agencies we highlight on WIS News 10 Sunrise:

Palmetto Lifeline

Phone: (803) 407-0991

www.pawmettolifeline.org

Adoption Cost: $150—includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip, food, leash and a collar.

Interested adopters can complete an application on our web site. Adoption events are held Saturdays at the Harbison PetSmart from 11:30am to 4:00pm Appointments can be made throughout the week by calling (803) 407-0991.

PETS, Inc.

300 Orchard Drive

West Columbia

Phone: (803) 739-9333

www.petsinc.org

Hours: M-Sat 10am-8pm, Sunday 12pm–8pm

Spay and Neuter Clinic

Every Wed – Sat by Appointment Only

Columbia Animal Services

127 Humane Ln. (off Shop Rd. and I-77, just look for the giant sculpture).

Columbia, SC 29209

803-776-PETS

Information can be found on the City's web site - www.columbiasc.net. Our adoption animals can be found at www.petfinder.com and can be found by going to the Animal Missions site. wwwanimalmission.org. We are also on Facebook. Just search for Columbia Animal Services.

We are open M-F 8:30 - 5:00 and Sat 9:00 - 4:00.

Animal Protection League

6080 Old Leesburg Road, Hopkins, SC

Phone Number – (803) 783-2119

www.aplsc.org

The Animal Protection League of South Carolina (APL) is a local non-profit (501.3c) humane organization founded in 1982. As the Midlands' original no-kill shelter, our mission is to provide a safe haven for homeless dogs and cats with the goal of placing them in permanent, loving homes.

Adoption Fees are $100 - $250.

SQ Rescue, Inc.

Phone Number: (803) 223-9729

sqrescueinc.org

Email: info@sqrescueinc.org

Greyhound Lifesavers

10120 Two Notch Road, Suite 2, #150

Columbia, SC 29223

(803) 414-1476

Email: info@greyhoundlifesavers.org

Applications for adoption and fostering both can be found here:

http://greyhoundlifesavers.org/app.htm

Information on the adoption process can be found here:

http://greyhoundlifesavers.org/adopt.html

The Friends of Orangeburg County Animal Control and Shelter

803-596-8046

Facebook page

Email

Copyright 2015 WIS. All rights reserved.