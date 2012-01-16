SC senator urges Perry to quit race

Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton announced Upstate solicitor Walt Wilkins as her running mate Tuesday, touting his experience as a prosecutor, in battling corruption and crime.More >>
South Carolina Democratic Party leaders are pushing Congressional candidate Archie Parnell to drop out of the race after documents unearthed by his own campaign showed his first marriage collapsed under the weight of physical abuse allegations.More >>
Continuing a thread that was originally pushed by state Sen. Lindsey Graham, Gov. Henry McMaster has organized a group of U.S. governors in an effort to get the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to President Donald Trump.More >>
The controversial measure that aided SCE&G and Santee Cooper to raise electricity rates for consumers could soon visit the dustbin of history.More >>
As the world watches the peace talks between North Korea and South Korea with renewed interest, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham believes one man deserves all the credit -- and a coveted award to boot.More >>
