USC baseball player arrested in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two days after a University of South Carolina football player was arrested in Five Points for disorderly conduct, a Gamecock baseball player tangled with Columbia Police and ended up behind bars.

According to a police spokesperson, USC shortstop Tanner Lovick was taken into custody around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning and charged with drunkenness after he staggered down the stairs at Village Idiot Pizza on Devine St., ran into a wall and then ran into officers.

Lovick, of Winterville, NC is quoted as saying to an officer "This is [expletive], I'm on the baseball team and I'm 21," according to police.

A fire marshal was writing a ticket to the establishment for being over capacity, and had called police in for backup just before Lovick's arrest.

He taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and has since bonded out.

According to university policy, when a student-athlete is arrested, they are immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities. Lovick is the team's backup shortstop.

