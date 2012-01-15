USC women out of Top 25 after loss to Kentucky - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC women out of Top 25 after loss to Kentucky

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - One week after cracking the top 25 in the Associated Press women's college basketball poll, the Lady Gamecocks have dropped out after losing to Kentucky on Sunday.

Kelya Snowden scored 15 points to lead No. 9 Kentucky to a 66-58 win over South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena.

The Wildcats (16-2, 5-0 Southeastern) came in as the SEC's leading offense, but were held to 15 below their average by the league's best defense. Still, the 66 points were the most the Gamecocks have given up all season.

Kentucky showed it can play defense too, forcing 28 turnovers and holding South Carolina (14-4, 3-2) to just three fields goals over 10 minutes after the Gamecocks took a 45-36 lead with 11 minutes to go in the game.

The Wildcats' 5-0 SEC start is their best ever and they are now alone atop the SEC.

Ieasia Walker led South Carolina with 14 points.

Baylor remains the unanimous No. 1 choice. The Lady Bears received all the first-place votes Monday for the seventh straight week after routing Oklahoma State and Texas. Baylor has a challenging week ahead, visiting No. 17 Texas Tech and hosting No. 23 Kansas State. The Wildcats entered the Top 25 for the first time since the final poll of 2009 after beating then-No. 10 Texas Tech by one point.

Notre Dame, Connecticut, Stanford and Duke followed Baylor. Kentucky jumped to sixth after beating Tennessee and South Carolina. Rutgers was seventh and Maryland fell to eighth after losing at Miami for its first loss. The Lady Vols and Ohio State round out the first 10.

Penn State rejoined the poll at No. 22 after defeating Nebraska, which fell from 15th to 20th. Gonzaga also dropped out a week after entering the Top 25.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:22:38 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:11:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:15 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:15:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...(AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

  • Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:30:49 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:26:14 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly