USC women out of Top 25 after loss to Kentucky

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - One week after cracking the top 25 in the Associated Press women's college basketball poll, the Lady Gamecocks have dropped out after losing to Kentucky on Sunday.

Kelya Snowden scored 15 points to lead No. 9 Kentucky to a 66-58 win over South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena.



The Wildcats (16-2, 5-0 Southeastern) came in as the SEC's leading offense, but were held to 15 below their average by the league's best defense. Still, the 66 points were the most the Gamecocks have given up all season.

Kentucky showed it can play defense too, forcing 28 turnovers and holding South Carolina (14-4, 3-2) to just three fields goals over 10 minutes after the Gamecocks took a 45-36 lead with 11 minutes to go in the game.

The Wildcats' 5-0 SEC start is their best ever and they are now alone atop the SEC.

Ieasia Walker led South Carolina with 14 points.

Baylor remains the unanimous No. 1 choice. The Lady Bears received all the first-place votes Monday for the seventh straight week after routing Oklahoma State and Texas. Baylor has a challenging week ahead, visiting No. 17 Texas Tech and hosting No. 23 Kansas State. The Wildcats entered the Top 25 for the first time since the final poll of 2009 after beating then-No. 10 Texas Tech by one point.

Notre Dame, Connecticut, Stanford and Duke followed Baylor. Kentucky jumped to sixth after beating Tennessee and South Carolina. Rutgers was seventh and Maryland fell to eighth after losing at Miami for its first loss. The Lady Vols and Ohio State round out the first 10.

Penn State rejoined the poll at No. 22 after defeating Nebraska, which fell from 15th to 20th. Gonzaga also dropped out a week after entering the Top 25.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.