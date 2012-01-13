Two hired to fill vacancies on USC staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – The Gamecocks have filled two major vacancies on their staff following the departure of several coaches hired away by other programs.

First up, coach Steve Spurrier has tabbed Joe Robinson as the team's special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

Robinson, the 2010 FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year, joins the Gamecock staff after one season at the University of North Carolina where he coached the defensive line.

"We are pleased to announce Joe Robinson as our special teams coach," said Spurrier. "He has many years of experience and his special teams had the No. 1 overall ranking in the SEC in 2009. Our special teams will be in good hands under Coach Robinson and we look forward to having him and his family become Gamecocks."

Hours later, Spurrier announced former Arkansas Razorbacks defensive ends and special teams coach Kirk Botkin would join the team as the new linebackers coach.

"I'm happy to be here and have the opportunity to work with outstanding coaches like Coach Spurrier and Coach Ward," said Botkin. "I'm looking forward to bringing my family to Columbia and becoming part of the Gamecock family."

Botkin spent four years in the NFL, including playing for Bill Parcells in New England, Jim Mora in New Orleans and Bill Cowher in Pittsburgh.

"He has a lot of experience as both a player and a coach. I feel that Coach Botkin will bring energy, enthusiasm and good play to our linebackers," said Spurrier in a statement.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.