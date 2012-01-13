Gamecock football player arrested in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina defensive tackle Byron Jerideau was arrested late Thursday night after police say he was yelling profanities at traffic on Harden St. and was almost hit by an SUV.

Jerideau was charged with disorderly conduct and for being a pedestrian unlawfully in a roadway. As of early Friday afternoon, he was detained in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to a Columbia Police Department arrest report, an officer saw a large group of people, including Jerideau, 22, exit Grandma's Bar around 10:40 p.m. Police said Jerideau was using profanity "in a loud manner" while trying to cross mid-block at Harden St.

"Police observed Mr. Jerideau put up his hands instructing oncoming traffic to stop," after almost being hit by an SUV, the report stated.

Officers then made contact with Jerideau, who smelled of alcohol, according to the report. The 6'1' 315 pound junior began yelling obscenities at police and was placed under arrest without incident, the report said.

Police said Jerideau continued to use profanity and caused a scene after being taken into custody.



According to the Big Spur, Jerideau will be suspended from all team activities per university policy.

Jerideau, a junior, played sparingly in 2011. He was a reserve defensive tackle and the coaching staff deduced he may be a better fit on the offensive line. He played one snap in the Kentucky game on the line but that was all the action he saw on the offensive side of the football.

He moved back to defensive line and saw more action down the stretch run of the season. He finished the year with seven total tackles, including 1.5 sacks for a loss of six yards. He played in all 13 games.

Jerideau graduated from Colleton County High School in Walterboro in 2008. He's listed as a criminal justice major.

