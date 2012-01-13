LSU women come back to beat USC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LSU women come back to beat USC

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LaSondra Barrett scored 14 points and LSU rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat No. 24 South Carolina 58-48 on Thursday night.

The Lady Tigers (13-3, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) trailed 30-20 less than one minute into the second half. But LSU then held the Gamecocks to 10 points over the next 18 minutes. The Lady Tigers took the lead for good at 35-33 when Jeanne Kenney made two free throws with 10:32 remaining.

South Carolina (14-3, 3-1) pulled to 41-40 when Ebony Wilson sank two free throws with 6:57 to play. LSU then scored 12 consecutive points - Barrett made seven free throws during that stretch.

Destiny Hughes added 11 points for the Lady Tigers. Krystal Forthan came off the LSU bench and contributed eight points and a season-high 12 rebounds.

Reserve Aleighsa Welsh led the Gamecocks with 13 points and seven rebounds. La'Keisha Sutton finished with 10 points.

