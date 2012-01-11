Name: Mitt Romney

Occupation: Former Governor of Massachusetts and businessman

Age: 64

About the Candidate: Before entering into politics, Mitt Romney was a successful businessman and eventual CEO of Bain Capital, a global management consulting firm. Romney left the business in 1999 to head the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

In his first foray into politics, Romney took on Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy in 1994. Romney did not win the seat, but gained experience in campaigning.

It was not until 2002 when Romney campaigned for governor of Massachusetts that he began his life in the public sector. Romney would only serve one term as governor before preparing a run at the presidency in 2008.