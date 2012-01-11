Name: Rick Santorum

Occupation: Former Senator and Representative from Pennsylvania

Age: 53

About the Candidate: Rick Santorum is known by his supporters to be one of the socially conservative candidates for president.

From 1991 to 1995, Santorum first ran as a representative to the 18th congressional district in Pennsylvania. Following a two-term stint there, Santorum won Pennsylvania's other senate seat in 1995 -- a seat he held until 2007.

Since 2008, Santorum has regularly appeared on the Fox News Channel as an analyst and political contributor.