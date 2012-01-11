Name: Ron Paul

Occupation: Congressman from Texas and physician

Age: 76

About the Candidate: Rep. Ron Paul has represented the 14th congressional district of Texas since 1997. Paul is well-known for his stances on monetary policy and his views on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Paul is also known by his supporters for his consistency in those views.

Before entering politics, Paul studied medicine at Gettysburg College and the Duke University School of Medicine. Paul also joined the United States Air Force as a flight surgeon. After leaving the military, Paul became an OB/GYN.

Paul is also the father to current Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.