Name: Newt Gingrich

Occupation: Former Speaker of the House

Age: 68

About the Candidate: Newt Gingrich is famously known for being the Speaker of the House of Representatives during President Bill Clinton's two terms in office.

Gingrich and the Republican Party's "Contract with America" put them in charge of the House of Representatives for the first time in over 40 years. While his first two years at the helm of the House often put him at odds with the White House, Gingrich and the House passed legislation to reform Welfare and helped to balance the budget.