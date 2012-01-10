Gamecocks finish in top 10

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur) - The college football season is over, the final polls are out, and for the first time in school history, South Carolina can be found in the top 10. The Gamecocks (11-2) continued their history-making season finishing No. 9 in the Associated Press poll.

The previous highest final ranking was No. 11 following the 1984 season, which saw the team finish 10-2 with a loss to Oklahoma State in the Gator Bowl. A Lou Holtz-led 2001 team finished No. 13 after defeating Ohio State in the Outback Bowl for the second straight season.

South Carolina finished the season No. 8 in the USA/Today Coaches poll, which was also released after the BCS National Championship Game. The Gamecocks moved up one spot in each poll.

The Gamecocks were one of four teams to finish in the top nine of the AP poll. Alabama, with its 21-0 victory over LSU, won its second national championship in three seasons. LSU finished second and received one first place vote in the final poll. Arkansas came in at No. 5 in the final rankings.

Georgia finished No. 19 in the poll, which featured a total of five SEC teams. Rounding out the opponents that South Carolina faced, Clemson finished at No. 22 while Nebraska came in at No. 24 in the final AP rankings.

South Carolina was ranked every week, including the preseason, for the second time in school history. The only other time was 2001.

