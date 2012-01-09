Lady Gamecocks ranked for first time in nearly a decade

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina women's basketball team is ranked No. 24 in the nation this week in the Associated Press poll. It is the first national ranking for the Gamecocks since March 17, 2003. The Gamecocks are 14-2 on the season, including a 3-0 start in SEC play, making it the best start to a season in nearly a decade.

