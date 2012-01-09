Man dead after weekend argument

WINNSBORO, SC (WIS) - A weekend argument between friends turned deadly in Fairfield County.



Deputies say Michael Robinson and his friend Cameron Smith were at a house gathering Saturday night on Royal Hills Lane in Winnsboro when the two had a disagreement that got out of control.



Investigators said Robinson pulled out a gun and shot Smith 3 times.



Smith died at the scene.



Robinson is in jail charged with murder.

