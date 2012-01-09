Woman says man sexually assaulted her dog

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WYFF) - A North Carolina man has been arrested after his neighbor says she saw him having sex with her dog.

Authorities on Monday charged 33-year-old Ray Lynn Mitcham, Jr., of Linden, with one felony count of crime against nature involving a dog.

A sheriff's department spokeswoman says Mitcham's next door neighbor went to speak with him Jan. 2. She said when she opened the door to his mobile home and saw him attacking her dog.

The mixed-breed female dog was taken to a veterinarian who recovered a DNA sample.

Authorities said Mitcham was arrested after his DNA profile matched the sample recovered from the dog.

Mitcham was taken to the county jail on Monday.

