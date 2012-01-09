USC DE Devin Taylor to return for senior season - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC DE Devin Taylor to return for senior season

Devin Taylor (Source: USC Athletics) Devin Taylor (Source: USC Athletics)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – University of South Carolina defensive end Devin Taylor has elected to return to the Gamecocks for his senior season.

"I still have some things I'd like to accomplish at Carolina before I go on to the next level," said Taylor. 

Taylor, a 6-7, 260-pound junior from Beaufort, S.C., started all 13 games for the Gamecocks in 2011, finishing the season with 42 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks. He has made 32 career starts over the past three seasons, with 116 tackles including 27.0 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks. He was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2010 after logging 13.0 tackles for loss including 7.5 sacks.

During Taylor's 3 seasons at Carolina, the Gamecocks have posted 27 wins, including a school-record 11-win campaign in 2011.

