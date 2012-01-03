Tigers ready to battle in Orange Bowl

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers are gearing up to battle in their first ever BCS bowl against West Virginia Mountaineers in 30 years.

The No. 15 Tigers (10-3) of the ACC will take on No. 23 Mountaineers (9-3) from the Big East on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Discover Orange Bowl in Miami, FL.

Clemson earned a BCS berth after defeating Virginia in the ACC title game.

The last time the Tigers have played in an Orange Bowl was in 1982, when they beat Nebraska for a national title.

