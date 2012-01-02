Suspect in deadly Lexington DUI crash convicted of DUI before

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS)- A Gilbert man charged with killing a six year old girl and critically injuring four others, was convicted of driving under the influence in March of 2009. Lexington Police charged 26 year old Billy Hutto with multiple counts of felony DUI Monday.



Investigators said Hutto ran a red light at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Old Cherokee Road around 10:40 a.m. Sunday and slammed into the side of a minivan carrying a family of six.

The crash killed six year old Emma Longstreet and critically injured her father, and two brothers.

A judge set Hutto's bond at the maximum of $500,000 at a hearing Monday in Lexington County. Through a steel screen door, Hutto apologized to the more than 20 friends and family of the Longstreet family, "I just want to tell the family that I'm extremely sorry and I agree with a bond denial. I do not protest that," Hutto told the judge.

Investigators asked the judge to deny bond on Hutto's charges.

Hutto was charged with driving under the influence and operating an uninsured vehicle in February 2009. A breathalyzer showed Hutto's blood alcohol at more than .16; more than twice the legal limit of .08. A judge found Hutto guilty at a bench trial, but found him not guilty of driving an uninsured vehicle.

Lexington police requested the Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team to investigate the crash scene. MAIT will reconstruct the crash, and show the speed and force of impact of Hutto's Jeep when it slammed into the side of the Longstreet's van.

It could take several weeks before the MAIT investigation is finished.

As of this report, Hutto remained behind bars at the Lexington County Detention Center. Funeral plans for Emma Longstreet are still being worked out.

