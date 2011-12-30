Former SC trooper cleared of DUI charge by jury

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) - A former South Carolina state trooper wants to return to work now that a jury has found her not guilty of the DUI charge that led to her dismissal.

The State newspaper reports that former Lance Cpl. Lisa Lindler was cleared of the charge by a Cayce municipal court jury earlier this month.

Lindler, a 23-year veteran of the Highway Patrol, was fired in June 2009 after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Her lawyer, John O'Leary, argued that the breath test machine malfunctioned, and that Lindler wasn't given the chance to give another sample.

O'Leary says his client has filed a grievance with the patrol and wants to come back to work.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.