Haley names acting director of insurance agency

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Gov. Nikki Haley has named an acting chief of South Carolina's insurance agency following the director's abrupt resignation.

Haley made Gwen Fuller-McGriff acting director. Haley informed legislative leaders of her choice in a letter Wednesday evening, soon after 54-year-old Director David Black resigned without explanation. He informed employees of his decision in a five-sentence email Wednesday afternoon. His resignation was effective immediately.

The Greenville resident left 11 months after Haley chose him. The Senate confirmed his appointment in February. His salary was $112,407.

Fuller-McGriff has been the agency's director of legal, legislative and external affairs. Her salary is $121,439.

Haley plans to name an interim director soon.

The AP left a message Thursday for Black. He was president and CEO of Liberty Life Insurance from 2004 until March 2010.

