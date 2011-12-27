Man arrested after leading deputies to body - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man arrested after leading deputies to body

Source: Pastor Juan Garces Source: Pastor Juan Garces

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A young woman's life was cut short by a vicious and random act of violence and the family of the victim is finding it hard to cope after she was murdered so maliciously.

Officials say 30-year-old Beverly Hope Melton was found in a secluded area of Kershaw County after 23-year-old Nickolas Jermaine Miller lead Chesterfield County deputies to her body.

Investigators say Miller didn't get very far thanks to surveillance video at the store.They were able to track him down in his car.

The victim's family is relieved Miller is in jail, but their devastation and heartbreak are hard to handle.

"People don't know what they have, until they don't have it anymore," said Juan Garces, Melton's brother-in-law. "Her demeanor, she could take a bad situation and make it better."

But this situation was beyond Melton's control. Authorities say Melton told her grandmother she was being followed by Miller and that she was afraid of him. That was the last time anyone spoke to Melton.

After Kershaw County deputies were alerted of the possible abduction, Chesterfield County deputies found Melton's empty car in a ditch on Angelus Road in Jefferson.

Garces says Melton's shocking and gruesome murder has devastated their family. 

"Forgiveness is maybe not the hardest thing I'm dealing with," Garces added."The hardest thing is the anger."

Chesterfield County deputies say Miller confessed to kidnapping, raping and then brutally beating the 30-year-old to death with a baseball bat.

Once deputies caught up with him, they say he took them to Kershaw County where he killed Melton and hid the body behind two barns.

"Why would he do such a thing to somebody so innocent," Garces asked. "Who he never had a conversation with never knew her family, husband, mother, father."

The tragedy is also being felt where Melton worked.

Melton was well-known in the town of McBee. Bill Tolbert, the owner of "T and T's County Store" says she worked there for 12 years. She started as a clerk and then became manager.

Tolbert says Melton genuinely cared about her customers and co-workers at the store.

"She was a good person," Tolbert added. "She was loved by everybody. I don't know how a human being could do that to another human being."

Now Melton's family, friends and the community are left with many questions and few answers.

Miller is charged with murder in Kershaw County and kidnapping and criminal sexual assault in Chesterfield County. Bond will be set at a later date. 

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts

    Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-06-08 03:11:02 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:23:55 GMT
    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters. (Source: Raycom Media)A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.

    More >>

    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.

    More >>

  • Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:51:09 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:23:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

  • Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Thursday, June 7 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:41:22 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:23 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:23:06 GMT
    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. (Source: CNN)New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. (Source: CNN)

    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

    More >>

    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly