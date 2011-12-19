South Carolina women top No. 18 Tar Heels 79-48

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (AP) - La'Keisha Sutton scored 21 points, Markeshia Grant added 20 and South Carolina held No. 18 North Carolina to its lowest point total in nearly two years with a 79-48 victory on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (9-2) broke out to an 11-0 lead and never let off the gas pedal against the Tar Heels (7-2), who came in as the nation's highest-scoring team at 87.5 points a game.

Tar Heels coach Sylvia Hatchell brings her team to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center each year and had gone a decade since UNC's last loss along the Grand Strand resort area. That, too, was a blowout defeat to the Gamecocks, 85-53, in 2001.

North Carolina's point total was its lowest since an 88-47 loss to Connecticut on Jan. 9, 2010.

