Troopers identify possible vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Possible vehicles of interest. NOTE: The suspect vehicle may or may not be the same color as the vehicles in this picture.

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol need help locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday morning.

Officials say the incident occurred on Sugar Hill Road in the Holly Hill area of Orangeburg County.

Authorities say a male and a female were walking on the road when they were struck by what has been described as a "light-colored" vehicle possibly with a broken headlight. Troopers said the vehicle that hit them is possibly a 1996-1999 Ford Crown Victoria or a 1996-1999 Mercury Marquis.



Officials say 61-year-old Frank Miller was killed in the incident and the female was transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-531-6855 or 1-800-768-1507, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.



