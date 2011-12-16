Ellington to play in bowl game

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina football and men's basketball staffs have finalized Bruce Ellington's game schedule surrounding the football team's bowl game and the upcoming men's basketball contests.

Ellington will stay in Columbia to compete with the basketball team versus Wofford on Dec. 28, and will then travel to join the football team in Orlando through the bowl game.

Ellington will miss the Dec. 31 basketball contest versus USC Upstate, but is scheduled to return for the Jan. 3 contest against SC State.

The South Carolina football team begins preparations for the Capital One Bowl on Saturday with a 9:00 a.m. practice, while the Gamecock men's basketball team will host No. 2 Ohio State at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, with the contest set to begin at Noon on ESPN.

