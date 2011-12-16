Bond denied for man accused of killing K-9 deputy

The shed where the suspect was found. (Source: Taylor Kearns)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Bond was denied Saturday morning for a man Richland County deputies say shot and killed a K-9 deputy while trying to evade custody.

Maurice Anton McCreary remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center charged with unlawful killing of a police dog, five counts of attempted murder, and two counts of armed robbery.

Law enforcement officers arrested McCreary around 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of Barony Drive and Brickyard Drive.

Deputies said McCreary was hiding inside a shed behind a home on Barony Drive. Cleveland Morris said he went into the shed to get something and noticed a camouflage jacket on the ground.

"I had that butcher knife in one hand, and I touched him if he moved I was gonna take him," said Morris. "It was either me or him."

Once Morris realized McCreary inside the shed might be the man investigators were looking for, he alerted deputies and they arrested the suspect.

"My heart was beating so fast, but I couldn't panic and I couldn't let him know I was scared because when I opened that shed it was either me or him," said Morris.

The manhunt started around 2:00 a.m. after McCreary allegedly robbed someone in the parking lot of Johnson's Store on Monticello Road. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said McCreary took some cash and shot at the victim.

As deputies chased down the suspect, a K-9 deputy named Fargo caught up with McCreary and bit him. During the struggle, deputies say the man shot the dog three times. The suspect also fired shots at deputies and they returned fire, according to investigators.

Lott said Fargo was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital where he died.

According to the sheriff's department website, K-9 Fargo was a Belgian Malinois acquired by the department in 2006 at the early age of 9 months to begin his training. Fargo was trained in narcotics detection, tracking, and criminal apprehension.

Lott said the department is planning a memorial, but a date has not been set. The department does have a K-9 memorial at sheriff's department headquarters on Two Notch Road.

