Ingram only 3rd Gamecock consensus All-American - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Melvin Ingram Melvin Ingram

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – First-team All-America accolades continue to roll in for University of South Carolina senior defensive end Melvin Ingram. Sporting News magazine has announced its All-American teams, as well as its All-Freshman squad. Ingram was a first-team All-American, while first-year players Jadeveon Clowney and Mike Matulis were named to the All-Freshman unit.

Sporting News is one of only five All-American groups the NCAA uses to determine its consensus All-Americans. Ingram was previously named to the AFCA, Walter Camp and Associated Press first-team squads, making him a consensus 2011 All-American. He is the first Gamecock to be considered a consensus All-American since Del Wilkes in 1984 and just the third overall, joining Wilkes and George Rogers (1980).

Ingram, a 6-2, 276-pounder from Hamlet, N.C., led the Gamecocks with 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He also intercepted two passes, was credited with six quarterback hurries and scored three touchdowns, including a 68-yard scamper on a fake punt in the Gamecocks' win at Georgia.

Clowney, a 6-6, 254-pound defensive end from Rock Hill, S.C., was credited with 32 tackles on the season. He was ninth in the SEC with 6.0 sacks, the only freshman in the top 20, and was tied for 14th in the league with 10.0 tackles for loss. He also tied for third in the SEC and tied for eighth in the country with five forced fumbles. He was a second-team All-SEC selection and the SEC Freshman of the Year, according to the league's coaches.

Matulis, a 6-5, 274-pound offensive tackle from Boynton Beach, Fla. was considered a redshirt candidate when the season began, but came on strong as the season progressed. He made his first start at left tackle against Auburn, then started the final three games of the season at right tackle.

 

SPORTING NEWS ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Offense

QB Robert Griffin III, Jr., Baylor

RB Trent Richardson, Jr., Alabama

RB Montee Ball, Jr., Wisconsin

OL David DeCastro, Jr., Stanford

OL Barrett Jones, Jr., Alabama

OL Nate Potter, Sr., Boise State

OL Will Blackwell, Sr., LSU

OL David Molk, Sr., Michigan

WR Robert Woods, Soph., Southern California WR Justin Blackmon, Jr., Oklahoma State TE Coby Fleener, Sr., Stanford

 

Defense

DL Whitney Mercilus, Jr., Illinois

DL Jerel Worthy, Jr., Michigan State

DL Devon Still, Sr., Penn State

DL Melvin Ingram, Sr., South Carolina

LB Courtney Upshaw, Sr., Alabama

LB Luke Kuechly, Jr., Boston College

LB Chase Thomas, Jr., Stanford

CB Tyrann Mathieu, Soph., LSU

CB Morris Claiborne, Jr., LSU

S T.J. McDonald, Jr., Southern California S Mark Barron, Sr., Alabama

 

Special Teams

K Randy Bullock, Sr., Texas A&M

KR Tyler Lockett, Fr., Kansas State

P Ryan Allen, Jr., Louisiana Tech

PR Joe Adams, Sr., Arkansas

