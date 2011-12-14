Ellington, South Carolina beats Presbyterian 66-58

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Bruce Ellington scored 15 points off the bench to help South Carolina rally from a double-digit deficit in the first half and defeat Presbyterian 66-58 Tuesday night.

South Carolina (5-4) was just 7 of 29 from the field in the first half (24.1%), before shooting 70.4% in the second (19 of 27).

Ellington, a wide receiver for the Gamecocks football team, played in just his third game of the season, going 6 of 14 from the field with three assists, a steal and only two turnovers in 25 minutes. He was the Gamecocks' leading scorer in 2010-11.

Malik Cooke added 14 points and Anthony Gill contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks made 9 of 10 shots to open the second half for their first lead, and never trailed after Ellington's 3-point play with 15:37 remaining.

Khalid Mutakabbir led Presbyterian (4-5) with 15 points.

