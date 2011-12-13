Gamecocks earn SI.com All-American honors

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Sports Illustrated writers and editors have come together to select their annual College Football All-America teams. University of South Carolina senior defensive end Melvin Ingram was named to the first-team unit, while freshman defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was an honorable mention selection.
Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.
(AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.
Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, left, shares a laugh with Alex Chiasson, right, during an NHL hockey practice Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Capitals lead the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals series. (AP Pho
The Washington Capitals are on the brink of raising the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.